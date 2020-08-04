SIX ARRESTED: Gojra Saddar police’s Moongi Bangla police post raided and arrested six persons of Chak 244/GB for arranging a competition of pigeon flying outside their village.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of an ASI under Section 5 of Punjab Prevention of Gambling Ordinance, 13 persons were taking part in gambling on pigeon flying. However, seven of them managed to escape and police arrested six of them. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago a man was murdered due to dispute over gambling on pigeon flying at Gojra’s Chak 94/JB.