Man, nephew die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died and as many were injured in a road accident at Shorkot Cantonment on Eid day.

Rescue 1122 reported that Zeeshan Ahmad and his nephew Ali Hasan of Pirmahal’s Chak 704/46-GB along with their two friends were going to Faisalabad when their motorcycle was hit by a car near the general bus stand. As a result, the four motorcyclists fell on the road and in the meantime a trailer ran over them. Consequently, Zeeshan and Ali Hasan died on the spot while their friends were injured.