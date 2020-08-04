Man, nephew die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died and as many were injured in a road accident at Shorkot Cantonment on Eid day.
Rescue 1122 reported that Zeeshan Ahmad and his nephew Ali Hasan of Pirmahal’s Chak 704/46-GB along with their two friends were going to Faisalabad when their motorcycle was hit by a car near the general bus stand. As a result, the four motorcyclists fell on the road and in the meantime a trailer ran over them. Consequently, Zeeshan and Ali Hasan died on the spot while their friends were injured.