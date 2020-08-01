Former Punjab University professor shot dead

LAHORE: Punjab University’s former professor Ahmed Ali was shot dead on Multan Road here Friday. Ahmed Ali Chattha, who was also University’s additional controller examination, left his house in Mustafa Town in the morning when two unidentified bikers shot at him and fled the scene.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said Professor Ahmed Ali was going to see his sacrificial animals at the farmhouse when suddenly some unidentified persons attacked him. He died on the spot. The DIG said that the professor was shot in the head. Mustafa Town Police Station registered a case under Section 302TP, 34 TP against two unknown people and formed a special team to arrest the killers. SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that the killers would be arrested.