Karachi police recount their achievements and steps taken this year

A newsletter for creating awareness among the public about the measures taken by the Karachi police and the developments that have occurred during the year was published recently.

The newsletter includes a message from Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, a message from Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, a message from DIG Security Division Maqsood Ahmed Memon, editor-in-chief of the newsletter.

It says Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the Police Emergency Response and Crisis Management Centre established at the SSU Headquarters, and reviewed the measures taken there. He directed the staff to take special measures while performing duties amid the COVID-19. DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Karachi Maqsood Ahmed briefed the Additional IGP about the effectiveness of the Crisis Management Centre.

The centre was established to provide timely and effective guidance for the health and safety to the public amid coronavirus crisis. The center updates senior officers and other relevant agencies regarding current statistics concerning the coronavirus and other relevant information in a timely manner.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon appreciated the efforts of DIG Maqsood Ahmed and also distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among the police personnel who donated plasma. Later, the additional IGP along with the DIG Security Division Karachi visited the NIBD Hospital and the isolation centre established at Expo Centre. On the directives of the additional IGP, and under the supervision of the DIG Security Division, the Sindh Police Corona Patients Welfare Centre was established at the SSU Headquarters to facilitate and assist all serving and retired police officers and personnel and their families round the clock during the pandemic.

On June 5, 2020, Additional IGP Karachi Memon visited the Special Security Unit Headquarters and presided over a meeting regarding the welfare of corona-infected police personnel and donation of plasma by recovered personnel for under-treatment patients to save precious lives.

According to the newsletter, on June 3, Dr. Essa Laboratory Diagnostic Center and National Institute of Blood Diseases and Bone Marrow Transplantation organised a seminar at the SSU Headquarters. Addressing the seminar, Dr Farhan Essa and Dr Tahir Shamsi said that the treatment of the coronavirus was done with the plasma of recuperated patients from all over the world.

DIG Security Division Maqsood Memon said more than 1,911 police personnel had been declared coronavirus positive so far, and 250 of them were posted at the Security Division.

He said 20 police personnel of the Security Division who recently recuperated from coronavirus had decided to donate blood plasma. Dr Farhan Essa and Dr Tahir Shamsi met commandos and police personnel who had recovered from the coronavirus and urged them to donate their plasma as one donation could save at least two lives.

Thereafter, eight police personnel who had recovered from the virus during a week donated their plasma. The SSU has become the first organisation to donate blood plasma to save the lives of patients.

DIG Ahmed encouraged employees who donated plasma and announced a reward of Rs10,000 each. He also urged other patients recovering from the coronavirus to donate their plasma to save as many lives as possible.

Madadgar 15

Under the administrative control of DIG Ahmed, the Police Help Line Madadgar-15 is giving significant results and working effectively in the city. Previously, this unit was working with 328 staffers, having integrated with the SSU and other Security Division units. After the revamp of police helpline, about 2,141 well-trained commandos were posted at Madadgar 15 along with the provision of 176 vehicles.

Moreover, 126 call agents and dispatchers are working at the Madadgar-15 Call Centre 24/7 in three shifts round the clock, and they receive approximately 10,000 calls per day. However, since its upgradation, Madadgar-15 has improved its performance extensively and restored the trust of public in the police.

The newsletter says that commandos of the Security Division have been performing their duties with gallantry and bravery since first day during the coronavirus lockdown to secure common people from this pandemic. They have played a vital role during this critical environment, and stood shoulder to shoulder with other department and agencies.

The Police Emergency Response and Crisis Management centre has been providing assistance and security to various charitable organisations for the distribution of ration bags to the needy people and also provide security at the Ehsas Kafalat programme centres in Karachi. It is

effectively working and transferring patients to quarantine centres, and to their homes either inter-district or inter-provincial, along with the provision of security and monitoring.

Since its inception, the centre has received 994 calls from the public, soliciting information on utility services, information of people affected by the coronavirus, transfer of patients to hospitals, provision of ration and reports of lockdown violations. In addition, the centre is also providing timely coordination of information to the concerned departments, and timely resolving numerous public complaints and issues.

Emergency Response Centre

In line with the government’s action, the Karachi police set up the Police Emergency Response and Crisis Management Centre on March 19, 2020. The centre works 24/7 in three shifts at the SSU Headquarters, each shift is supervised by a DSP.

The centre coordinates with other emergency services, provides assistance to citizens and guides the public regarding health and safety matters. In addition, SSU personnel have been deployed at five major hospitals of the metropolis for crowd management.

The centre is also connected to the Commissioner Karachi’s Office, PDMA and IGP Sindh Office and has also been linked to Madadgar-15 call centres and command and control rooms.

With regard to the lockdown, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Police Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed appealed to the public to remain confined to their homes and leave their homes only in emergency situations so as to protect themselves from the coronavirus.