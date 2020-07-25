DC maintains SOPs at Panahgahs

Islamabad : Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that Panahgahs were operated as per vision of the Prime Minister all through Corona peak days.

He said that he has made it sure that all SOPs are followed at these facilities. He said that ICT administration has also maintained SOPs at Rhsaas centres.

Health Minister and other top government functionaries have appreciated his work that brought corona cases to 23 in recent days.