Sat Jul 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

DC maintains SOPs at Panahgahs

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
Islamabad : Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that Panahgahs were operated as per vision of the Prime Minister all through Corona peak days.

He said that he has made it sure that all SOPs are followed at these facilities. He said that ICT administration has also maintained SOPs at Rhsaas centres.

Health Minister and other top government functionaries have appreciated his work that brought corona cases to 23 in recent days.

