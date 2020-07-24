SHC orders to restore 386 employees of Ghotki Municipal Committee

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, on Thursday ordered to restore the services of all 386 employees of the Ghotki Municipal Committee, who were earlier terminated by the chief municipal officer. Reports said the CMO of Ghotki in a plea of fake appointments had removed 368 employees from services, who were serving in different positions. Advocate Shabbir Ali Bozdar had challenged the order in the SHC circuit bench, Sukkur. The double bench of the court comprising Justice Adnan Karim and Justice Yousuf Ali Syed had issued a unanimous order to restore all the terminated employees of the municipal committee at their places.