Paddy’s per acre yield to be increased in Punjab

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Information senior official Naveed Asmat Kahloon Thursday said per acre yield of paddy will be increased during the fiscal year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters, Kahloon said the Punjab Agriculture Department is spending Rs 1.180 billion from Prime Ministers' Agriculture Emergency Program to increase per acre production of paddy.

He said the Punjab agriculture department in a major breakthrough successfully cultivated co ton in rainfed areas. Meanwhile, in a statement Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial said the department has planned to invite Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to visit the area in the first week of August.

The minister said rainfed regions in Chakwal would contribute to cotton production. Kahloon said the paddy farmers can purchase seed, advanced agriculture machinery, pesticides to remove weeds.

He said the PMAEP had allocated Rs 6.320 billion for five years agriculture projects and Rs 1.180 billion are being spent in the current fiscal year. He said farmers would get machinery on 50pc subsidy.