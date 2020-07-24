Sirajul Haq wants national action plan to liberate IOK

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has called for preparation of a national action plan for the liberation of Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and for liberating 10 million Muslims from Indian slavery with the consultation of all political parties and stakeholders.

“Time has approached that Islamabad take practical and bold steps for the Kashmir cause as mere lip service and speeches of the prime minister are not enough to heal the wounds of Kashmiris and get them liberate from Indian yoke,” he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday.

He announced observing August 5 as countrywide “Black Day” to mark one year of Indian government’s oppressive move to change the internationally recognised disputed status of Kashmir and put the valley into indefinite curfew and locking down 9 million Muslims permanently. He said a big rally will be taken out in Islamabad on the day to convey a clear message to New Delhi that it could not keep the people of Kashmir as its slaves for long period, adding that he had already forwarded a suggestion in the Senate of Pakistan for marking the day at the national level. He said treasury and opposition benches and chairman of the Senate backed his suggestion.

To a question, the JI ameer said the inflation and unemployment were rampant and the ruling party handed over the country to some half dozen mafias.

Answering another question, he said the JI will participate in the multi-party conference proposed by the PPP with its own agenda. He said the PPP should take into confidence the opposition parties on the agenda of the moot before organising the conference.