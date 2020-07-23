Police take action as video of man torturing mother goes viral

RAWALPINDI: A young man tortured his elderly mother inside his house here in Kurri Road area, but no one dared to stop him considering it their family issue.

A video went viral on the social media on Tuesday in which an elderly woman was seen being beaten mercilessly by her son. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, where Gulnaz Bibi, a resident of Dhok Ali Akbar, Kurri Road, was beaten mercilessly by her son, Arsalan.

Daughter of Gulnaz stated that they visited Sadiqabad Police Station a day earlier to lodge report against Arsalan. She said when Arsalan came to home along with his wife Bisma, he tortured his mother by slapping her repeatedly in her face and knocking fists on her. She said Arsalan was arrested, but released after few hours. She said the next day, Arsalan again came to home and beat her mother mercilessly and she was also taken to street. Some neighbours stopped Arsalan and rescued the mother and daughter to their home.

Daughter of Gulnaz recorded a video and got it viral on social media to seek attention from police to assist them against Arsalan. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and instructed Sadiqabad Police to register FIR and take proper action against Arsalan.

Arsalan and his wife have got interim bail from the court and the court has ordered not to arrest the alleged culprit till August 06, 2020 with instructions to investigate the matter.