Covid-19 patients recovery rate of Sindh much better than other provinces, says Wahab

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that with the cooperation of people, the Sindh government had been successful in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the province, but he warned that it would be wrong to assume that the disease had been defeated. Wahab, who is the spokesman for the Government of Sindh and an adviser to the chief minister, made these remarks while addressing a news conference. He said that until Tuesday, Sindh had reported 113,000 cases of the novel coronavirus infection, adding that the figure was more than that of other provinces because Sindh had conducted more Covid-19 tests than any other province.

He said the recovery rate of Sindh’s Covid-19 patients was much better than that of the other provinces. He pointed out that 82 percent of Sindh’s coronavirus patients had recovered, while a lower percentage of cured patients had been observed in other provinces.