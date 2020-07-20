Mayor of Chinese city donates 20,000 masks to Karachi commissioner

The mayor of Zhangjiajie city of China has donated 20,000 medical surgical masks to Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The gift was handed to the commissioner at his office. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, Shallwani thanked the Chinese government, especially the mayor of Zhangjiajie for helping the city administration deal with the pandemic. The commissioner said Pakistan had a long history of strong relationship with China and the gift donated by the mayor of Zhangjiajie would further strengthen the friendly relationship between the two countries.

The Chinese city’s mayor, Liu Gean, wrote a letter to the commissioner expressing his desire to further promote cooperation between the two cities. He said he was looking forward to working in travel, economy and trade, culture and education for a better future of the people of the two cities.

He added that he was very worried about the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Karachi. He hoped that the donation of masks would contribute to Karachi’s fight against the viral disease and its people would soon return to normal life.