Kashmiris mark Accession to Pakistan Day with renewed pledge

Ag APP

MIRPUR: People of Jammu and Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on this day in 1947 in Srinagar.

It was on 19th July 1947 when Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution at a special meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference held at the residence of veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan at Abi Guzar in Srinagar, demanding accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the Muslim-majority Himalayan state.

Kashmiris observed the historic day with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle, with full vigour, for the achievement of their birth right to self- determination.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands, including Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine as well as for the success of the Kashmir freedom struggle. Prayers were also offered for those who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings, seminars and symposiums were held in all districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) — including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley — to commemorate the historic Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to attain the birth right to self-determination and to accomplish the dream of the accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan.

People from all walks of life attended the events held under the set SOPs.

Speakers strongly condemned the fresh wave of state terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian occupation forces in the held territory, particularly since New Delhi’s sinister act of August 5 last year abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing serious concern over the fast deteriorating human rights situation in occupied valley, speakers at a special ceremony — hosted by local branch of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference — urged the international community especially the United Nations and global human rights organisations to immediately intervene to get stopped the repeated naked aggression, barbarism and ruthless firing by Indian forces on the peaceful rallies of Kashmiris.