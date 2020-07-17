India granted unimpeded consular access to spy Jadhav

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has provided Indian officials “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access for the second time to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav at India’s request, the Foreign Office confirmed.

“Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours,” a Foreign Office statement said on Thursday.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of July 17, 2019. “It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgment,” it said.

Last year, Jadhav was given the first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 on September 2. Earlier, the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017 as a humanitarian gesture.

Last week, the Foreign Office invited India to file a review and reconsideration petition after Jadhav refused to do so, a press release on July 8 said. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said the review and reconsideration petition could be filed by Jadhav himself, a legally authorised representative, or a consular officer of the Indian High Commission.

“While Commander Jadhav’s mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” the July 8 press release said. “The foregoing has been conveyed to India through diplomatic channels as well.”

The Indian serving navy Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. He was handed the death sentence on charges of espionage after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state-terrorism in Pakistan.