Quashed dreams

Imran Khan portrayed himself as an efficacious person. Somehow winning a world cup and opening a hospital gave him the idea that he could be the saviour of Pakistan. The constant accountability slogan of Imran Khan became an overnight popular sentiment. After the 2018 elections, the PTI formed a shabby coalition and now two years are gone. Two monotonous years for which the party has nothing to show. The PTI government only gave high prices and taxes to the people of Pakistan. The sugar mafia (which included the PM's friends) made the public cry in agony. One would look to the opposition for respite; however, they themselves are at the helms of NAB. Any opposition members who even dares to hold his head high in the assembly the next day gets a notice. In such times media becomes the mouthpiece of the public. Sadly, the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman depicts a daunting picture.

So the bottom line is that the country’s economy has tanked. Thousands of workers have been being laid off. Inflation is the highest in the last eight years. Not a day passes when the nation isn’t shamed by this scandal or that, the latest being the pilots licence fiasco that has virtually destroyed the aviation industry. In conclusion, the dream of the public got squashed.

Abdullah Zahid

Karachi