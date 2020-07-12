FPCCI HQ shifting slammed

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has strongly denounced the proposal to shift head office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from Karachi to Islamabad, a statement said on Saturday.

The PFVA termed it “deep conspiracy” against the businessmen and the most important platform of the trade bodies to keep it away from the economic hub of the country, it added.

Reacting to the proposal of shifting head office of the FPCCI from Karachi to Islamabad, PFVA Patron-in-chief Waheed Ahmed said that the group running FPCCI now could not manage to get any financial relief to the business community affected by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly SMEs and small traders.

Karachi is the economic hub of the country, generating 70 percent revenue for the federal government. The sea port plays a vital role in export and import of various commodities, besides fruits and vegetables and; hence, most of the problems of the businessmen of this city also relate to the federal departments located in Karachi.