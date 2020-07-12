Liquidate it

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PIA CEO has been given a week-long deadline by the PM to submit a restructuring plan for the national carrier and present the related framework.
Let’s not waste time on designing a cosmetic restructuring framework, and instead work towards its bankruptcy and final liquidation.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad