Sarfaraz Bugti’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued in girl’s abduction case

QUETTA: An Additional and Sessions judge on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in relation to the kidnapping case of a minor girl. The court issued the warrants of Bugti for abetting and facilitating the abduction of a nine-year-old-girl.

The senator is accused of the crime upon the father’s behest, who lost custody of the child at a family court. A day ago, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had turned down the bail plea submitted by the senator and asked his lawyer to ensure the girl’s safe return.

The court said Bugti is an influential man and he should ensure that the girl returns unharmed. Speaking to media after the hearing, Bugti's lawyer said that his client's bail plea had not been rejected, rather he had not been provided interim bail.

He said that it was up to the police whether they wanted to go after Bugti or not. He further said that if the police did not create hurdles for his client's appearance before the court, Bugti will attend the next hearing of the case.

In January this year, a sessions court had ordered Bugti be arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction. The senator could not be arrested back then as he had left as soon as his bail plea was rejected.

The girl’s grandmother had filed a case against her father for having her abducted as the family court had granted the grandmother custody of the child. The senator is accused of facilitating the abduction and keeping the child hidden at his residence. The Balochistan High Court had also dismissed his bail plea in the matter.