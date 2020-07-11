Following COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirt stressed

Rawalpindi : The speakers at a ceremony stressed the need of following standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by federal government against spread of coronavirus besides extending helping hands to assist others in this regard.

Addressing masks and sanitisers distribution ceremony, they were of the view that following SOPs is best interest of everybody because it is not a matter of an individual because a single person can infect his entire family with COVID-19, if the SOPs are violated.

The sanitisers and masks were distributed in collaboration with National Cleaning and Production Centre in 25 UCs of NA-62 Rawalpindi at a ceremony organised by Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust.

Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust Chief Executive Officer Sumaira Gul, National Cleaning and Production Centre Director Irshad Ramay, Chaudhry Asad Pervaiz, Chaudhry Zaheer Sultan and others representatives of 25 UCs were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, National Cleaning and Production Centre Director Irshad Ramay said that it is our moral obligation to not only protect ourselves from the virus but also play a role in safeguarding others from this virus too.

Eulogising the role of Irshad Ramay in this campaign, Sumaira Gul, CEO Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust said: “I am happy that Dr Ramay and NCPC are playing an active and supporting role in fighting coronavirus. War against corona could not be won alone and everybody has to play his part win this war through our joint efforts. The campaign for creating awareness among masses in UCs of NA-62 is laudable, and we hope NCPC will continue such efforts in future as well.”

She stressed the need of following World Health Organization’s advice regarding washing hands, not touching face, and maintaining a safe distance. “It is advisable to wear a protective mask in public if you suspect you are infected or someone you are caring for is, in which case the advice is to stay home whenever possible,” AHKMT CEO maintained.

Creating awareness among the participants, Sumaira Gul said: “There are four reasons for the universal use of masks. First, any infected person will not infect others because the droplets of fluids that we let out during conversations, coughing or sneezing will be blocked by the mask. Remember, most infectious people don’t have symptoms, or have mild symptoms, and are unaware that they are infected. Second, uninfected people will have some protection from droplet infection during interactions with others. For those who wear eyeglasses, there is additional protection from droplets falling on the conjunctiva. When both parties wear masks, the probability of transmission is virtually zero. Third, the mask-wearers will avoid inserting their fingertips into their nostrils or mouths. Viruses deposited on surfaces may be carried by hand if we touch such surfaces; if we do not touch our eyes, nostrils or mouth, this mode of transmission is prevented. Fourth, everyone will be reminded all the time that these are abnormal days.”