Nine suspects arrested

MULTAN: Police Thursday arrested nine suspects in a search operation on Thursday. According to police, City Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan ordered the search operation and JTT conducted an operation across Shah Rukn Alam and New Multan Colony areas Bewa colony and Mehmodabad and arrested nine suspects.

PROTEST: Residents of the New Judicial Complex Thursday staged a demonstration against Nishtar hospital administration over not giving them a body of a woman. Protesters Riaz Ahmed, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Ashraf, Rabnawaz, Muhammad Fiyaz Ahmed and others staged a protest outside the Nishtar hospital and told reporters that a female cancer patient of their locality was admitted to Nishtar hospital where she died on Wednesday.