Pakistan to send strong teams to int’l netball events

LAHORE: Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) plans to send strong outfits for various international events during the next year and is seeking Pakistan Sports Board support for the players’ training.
The Asian Indoor Games are scheduled to be held in June 2021 in Thailand. And according to Arain both men’s and women’s outfits will participate in the top-flight event.