Thu Jul 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Pakistan to send strong teams to int'l netball events

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) plans to send strong outfits for various international events during the next year and is seeking Pakistan Sports Board support for the players’ training.

The Asian Indoor Games are scheduled to be held in June 2021 in Thailand. And according to Arain both men’s and women’s outfits will participate in the top-flight event.

