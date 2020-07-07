Judge, his driver injured

OKARA: Lahore Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Muhammad Imran Shafi and his driver were injured in an accident at Okara Bypass on Monday. Reportedly, the judge and his driver Faryad Ali sustained injuries when a truck hit their car. The injured persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

POISONOUS YOGURT: Eleven persons started vomiting and shifted to a hospital when they took poisonous yogurt here on Monday. Reportedly, 11 persons, including Guddia, w/o Muntazar Mehdi, Syed Ghayyur Haidar, Zarshas Mehdi, Mashab Mehdi, Hazir Ali Khan, Zuhran Bibi, Yasir, Iram, Nasreen and Ghulam Sarwar started vomiting after eating yogurt purchased from a village milk shop. They were shifted to a hospital.

MAN HELD IN MURDER CASE: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his cousin. The police had found the dead body of a girl near Mirzapur Bridge three days ago. Later, the deceased was identified as Naila Hashim, d/o Hashim Ali whose abduction case was registered in the Liaqatabad police Lahore. After investigation, the police arrested eth girl’s cousin for allegedly murdering the girl. Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Ali, prayer leader of a mosque at Shirin Moafi village, was electrocuted when he was repairing an electric wire.