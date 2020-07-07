Bolton's lies

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton is in the news these days because of his new book in which he ridicules President Trump. I am just amazed that Trump hasn't thrown the book at him, especially on how he tried to start World War 3. While Bolton was the NSA, an attack was orchestrated on a Japanese vessel passing near Iran, while the PM of Japan was visiting Iran. John Bolton tried his level best to blame Iran and even provided fake images of Iranian's placing mines on a vessel. It was only when the captain of the Japanese vessel that was attacked declared that their vessel was hit by rockets and not mines that the whole ruse was exposed and John Bolton had to lose his job.

People like John Bolton should be exposed to the world and their schemes also highlighted. He has targeted Pakistan as well and our media and government should also highlighted his WW3 failed schemes.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar