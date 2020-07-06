One wounded in Indian LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was wounded when Indian troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) with mortars and heavy weapons late Saturday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to a tweet by ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar: “Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons late last night. A 22-year-old civilian got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.”