Qureshi moved to CMH after testing corona positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been moved to Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources. A day earlier the foreign minister had announced he had tested positive for the virus and had gone into isolation. “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” the foreign minister had said in a Twitter post. “By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.