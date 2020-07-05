Qureshi moved to CMH after testing corona positive

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been moved to Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources. A day earlier the foreign minister had announced he had tested positive for the virus and had gone into isolation. “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” the foreign minister had said in a Twitter post. “By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.