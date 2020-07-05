Milli Yakjehti Council team to meet President Arif Alvi

LAHORE : A delegation of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) will meet President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the steps for maintaining sectarian harmony in the country, said Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch while talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Saturday.

He said the fragile economy had made it impossible for the poor and middle class to make both ends meet.

The President, he added, will be apprised of the situation and recommendation will be forwarded to him to turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

Meanwhile, he lamented the silence of the international community over the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Baloch called for bringing about reforms and complete overhaul of Pakistan Railways to bring the frequent accidents and increasing loss of innocent lives to a halt. He also sent condolence messages to the families of Sikh pilgrims and other passengers who lost their lives in a collision between a bus and train near Sheikhupura the other day.