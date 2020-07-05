Medical staff lauded for 100-day fight against virus

LAHORE : The secretaries of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Saturday visited various areas and health facilities to pay tribute to the healthcare workers on completion of 100 days of frontline fight against coronavirus in the province.

Under the patronage of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all four provinces commemorated 100 days of national will and commitment to combat coronavirus.

SHC&MED Secretary Nabeel A. Awan and P&SHD Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman visited the corona wards and Central ICU-2 at Mayo Hospital.

Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr Asad Asad Khan accompanied them. The health secretaries presented bouquets to doctors, nurses and allied professionals in recognition of their services during COVID19 pandemic after completion of 100 days of their efforts. They also paid rich tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who lost their lives as frontline soldiers in the fight against coronavirus. “We will always remember their sacrifice for the future of the people of Pakistan,” they added. P&SHD Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman also visited Corona Testing Lab and praised the efforts of healthcare workers.