Fully-automated hand washing system introduced in Pakistan

LAHORE : The world's first and only fully-automated hand washing system has been introduced in Pakistan which is clinically approved by more than 50 studies along with FDA and ASF International, exceeding the hygiene standards defined by CDC.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the new Cleantech by Meritech is ADA compliant and provides the world's only technology-based approach to automated hand hygiene by removing 99.98% of dangerous pathogens within a single 12-second wash cycle. The system is very similar to that of car wash, but adapted to human needs.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram graced the launch with his presence. Addressing the media, Dr Javed Akram said, “It is a very convenient, efficient, energy and water saving procedure. This would also help the human resource feel protected when they enter their office premises and help organisations maintain their Employee Health and Safety Standards in an economical way.”