S Punjab to get funds under finance award: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here Friday and discussed different matters, including the posting of officers for southern Punjab secretariat.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG will perform their duties in Multan and Bahawalpur; financial and administrative autonomy would be given to them. He maintained that southern Punjab was on its way to speedy development and all the backward areas would be bought on a par with the developed cities. He disclosed that districts would be provided development funds under provincial finance award and the districts would not be at the mercy of the provincial government for development.

He asserted that southern Punjab province would have to be carved out and it would be done by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CM appreciated that Malik Amir Dogar played an important role in the approval of the federal budget.

Malik Amir Dogar maintained that posting of officers for the southern Punjab secretariat was an important development adding that credit went to the prime minister and chief minister.

The doors and development are opened to the people of southern Punjab and the PTI leadership has a great love for the people of southern Punjab. The establishment of the southern Punjab secretariat is the basic step for establishing the new province, he added.

Rejected politicians: Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs, including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians were trying to save their politics but they have no future. He said all such elements who were engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism would have to be answerable to the nation for their corruption.

These elements set world records of corruption in their tenure and the people have rejected these corrupted politicians, he said. He stated that people had not forgotten the loot and plunder committed by these elements, nor their corrupt faces. He vowed that the government would continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The assembly members are my companions and I will take them along. Public welfare work will be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to solve the public problems.

PFA cheque for corona fund: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt presented a cheque worth Rs9 lakh to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for corona control fund.

The chief minister thanked him adding that vulnerable segments were most affected by the Covid-19 and it was a collective duty to help the destitute. The government is standing with the affectees and they are given every possible support, he added.

The chief minister stated the government was the custodian of every penny donated to this fund and the funds would be given to the needy with utmost honesty. The government is fully dedicated to providing relief to the needy, he added. It is the time to serve the ailing humanity but opposition leaders have tried to exploit the situation for their political purposes. It is condemnable to divide the nation and opposition leaders should realise facts because their negative politics has been buried, he concluded.

Punjab Education Foundation Chairman Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and parliamentary secretary (housing) Malik Taimur were also present.