SAARC platform to be used for developing business links

Islamabad : A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed met with Iftikhar Ali Malik and congratulated him on assuming the charge of President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation also congratulated Zubair Ahmed Malik, former President ICCI for his election as Executive Member SAARC CCI.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Akram Farid Chairman ICCI Founder Group, SheikhTariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Karim Aziz Malik, Malik Sohail Hussain, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Mahmood Ahmed Warraich, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Ashfaq Chatha and others were in the delegation. Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President SAARC CCI and others were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that as President SAARC CCI, he would focus on improving Pakistan’s trade relations with SAARC member states. He said that he would use SAARC CCI platform for developing strong networking and business linkages between the private sectors of SAARC countries to capitalise on the trade potential of SAARC Region.