Reopening of OPD services in Punjab ordered

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has directed reopening of Out-Patient Department (OPD) services in all teaching hospitals of Punjab with immediate effect.

In the light of instructions from SHC&MED, Punjab, in its meeting on June 29, the managements of teaching hospitals directed all heads of departments to make arrangements for functioning of OPDs and elective surgeries in the hospitals with immediate effect. The administration of PGMI/AMC/LGH has also issued notification in this connection.