Earthquake victims seek compensation

MANSEHERA: The people whose houses had destroyed partially or completely in 2015 earthquake on Tuesday demanded the government to release the compensation money being withheld by the district administration since long.

“Hundreds of houses were destroyed either completely or partially in the earthquake some five years ago but despite release of Rs90 million to the district administration, we are still deprived of the compensation money,” Muhammad Nawaz told reporters here.

A group of people led by Muhammad Nawaz told reporters that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had released an amount of Rs90 million in August 2019 but the affected people were still deprived of the amount.

Another local, Mohammad Qaisar, said that they had also taken up the issue of delay in payment with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and assistant director (Relief) but to no avail. Muhammad Rafique said that the people of Safada, Perhana and other affected villages and neighbourhood councils were still awaiting compensation money.