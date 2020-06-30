Sirajul Haq says feudal system behind all evils

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that non-political and non-elected people have taken control of the government affairs, destroying the governance and collapsing the economy. Addressing a meeting with office-bearers of JI Farmer Wing at Mansoora on Monday, he said the PTI government managed to get the budget passed from the National Assembly which was not its success rather it was the victory of IMF. He said people of Pakistan had already rejected the anti-poor budget. Sirajul Haq said the PTI like its predecessors completely ignored the agriculture sector, making it impossible for small growers to earn their livelihoods from the farming. Not only the prices of agriculture inputs, including seed, fertilizers and pesticides were high their quality was also compromised, he added.

The senator declared the feudal system and unequal distribution of wealth the root of all evils. He said feudal lords were declared tax-exempted in the country while all burden had been put on salaried person and small trader. He said the poverty issue could not be resolved until the government pay attention on the welfare of small farmers and labourers. He said the land reforms were the need of the hour. The government, he said, should build small dams and mega reservoirs and provide farmers interest-free loans. He called for development of a policy to enhance the area of agriculture land, banning its use for other commercial purposes.

He claimed that the government seemed directionless even after the passage of two years of its rule. He said the country needed a real change based on the principles of equality and justice. Earlier, while talking to media, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said that the JI would keep raising voice against corruption as its all struggle revolved around turning the country into an Islamic welfare state. He expressed concern over the massive outages in different parts of the country, particularly in Karachi where millions of KE consumers had to face hours-long blackout, turning their lives miserable in the scorching heat.

He alleged that the government had failed to develop policy for the prevention of virus. He said the agriculture sector was on the verge of collapse due to locust attack but no policy had been developed to cope with the crisis.