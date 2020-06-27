WI duo Brooks, Dowrich find form

MANCHESTER: West Indies captain Jason Holder maintained a watching brief as the tourists' three-day intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford ended with half-centuries from Shayne Moseley, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks.

Holder, who has been working back from an ankle niggle, declined to bowl himself once again despite taking the field in the morning session and did not bat in his team's second innings. That means the all-rounder's time in the middle has been restricted to a golden duck on Wednesday afternoon, though word from the West Indies camp is that he has done enough in training to suggest a more active role awaits in next week's four-day clash.

There was also a moment of concern for wicketkeeper Dowrich, who injured his side midway through the final day and was not seen again. He received treatment back in the dressing room, with Brooks and Shai Hope each taking a turn with the gloves. Simmons later confirmed he would need to see a doctor, but insisted he was “doing fine”.

Brief scores: Brathwaite XI 275 and 231 for 4 (Dowrich 56*, Brooks 66*) drew with Holder XI 193 and 149 for 3 (Moseley 83*).