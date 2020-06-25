Pro-democracy protests mark anniversary of Thai revolution

BANGKOK: Thais on Wednesday marked the anniversary of a 1932 revolution which ended absolute monarchy with heavily symbolic events, demanding reforms to a political system dominated by the arch-royalist army. Protesters dressed as soldiers and a pre-dawn holographic display were among the subversive ways activists chose to commemorate the kingdom’s transition from absolutism to a constitutional monarchy on June 24, 1932. Marking the revolution has become increasingly taboo under the government of former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha. The military describes itself as the protector of the kingdom’s unassailable monarchy, which is headed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He is shielded from criticism by harsh lese majeste laws. “We will revive the soul of the People’s Party from 88 years ago,” said Anon Numpa, an activist lawyer who organised the rally.