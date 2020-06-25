Israeli annexation a ‘crime’: Palestinians tell UN

UNITED NATIONS: Any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territories would be a "crime," the top Palestinian diplomat told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, warning of immediate repercussions if that occurs.

While everyone speaks of a situation at the crossroads, said Palestinian representative Riad Al-Maliki, "Unfortunately the driver is Israel and seems it will not stop at the crossroads to assess the implications of its choices."

"Israel seems determined to ignore that big red stop sign the international community erected to save lives," he said. Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon responded by criticising the Palestinians, saying they had refused to negotiate with the Jewish State and this led to the current stalemate.