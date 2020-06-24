Punjab CM reviews steps to stabilise wheat, flour prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for stabilising the prices of wheat and flour in the province.

The meeting discussed different options for releasing wheat to flour mills and decided that approval will be sought from the provincial cabinet for release of wheat to flour mills and fixing of wheat price. After cabinet approval, the wheat will be provided to flour mills at a price to be decided by it.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had ample wheat stocks and every step would be taken to stabilise the price of wheat in the market. A decision will be made to stabilise the flour price after reviewing every option, he added. The chief minister directed to take necessary steps to keep the prices of wheat and flour within the reach of the common man as the Punjab government had purchased record wheat during the current season. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Director Food and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

BALOCHISTAN MINISTER

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan's Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters, including the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar stated that both the provinces would together move forward for development and prosperity. The people of Balochistan are hardworking and patriotic and the Punjab government will continue its cooperation for the development of Balochistan province, he added. Balochistan is very near to my heart and the development of Balochistan is, in fact, the progress of Pakistan. The heart of Punjab beats for every Pakistani and it will continue to fulfill the obligation of extending love to every province, he continued. The need for working collectively for national development has even more increased and Punjab will continue serving the brethren living in Balochistan province, he further said.

The CM added that restoration work of the monument of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara had been started. Its area will be expanded by removing the adjoining boundary wall and the building will be properly preserved.

Meanwhile, the rest house and museum will also be built besides construction of connecting roads, he said. The CM said the locality of Satgarah would also be developed as a tourist spot and the Satgarah fort and the historic hydro-electric power station, designed by Sir Ganga Ram, would be of interest to the visitors. He said the sewerage system was also being developed in Satgarah village. He assured that the Punjab government would complete cardiology hospital, Rescue 1122 and other projects in Balochistan and complete support would be provided in this regard. He said the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology had been established in DG Khan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind thanked the Punjab government for restoration of the mausoleum of tribal Baloch chieftain adding that Usman Buzdar had won their hearts because Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind also enjoyed a distinct status in the history of Punjab. Usman Buzdar has rendered valuable services to bring the people of both the provinces closer to each other, he said. The role being played by Usman Buzdar for promoting inter-provincial harmony is a valuable thing and we treat Punjab as our home and love it.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to visit Balochistan. He presented an album of photos of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azem Rind to Yar Muhammad Rind, who was also briefed about the restoration work of the historic tomb by DG WCLA Kamran Lashari. Provincial Ministers Murad Raas and Yasir Humayun, as well as Secretary Information, were also present on this occasion.