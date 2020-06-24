PAL issues honorarium to writers

Islamabad : In times of epidemic situation, the government is not indifferent to the welfare of writers. The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has immediately issued an honorarium of Rs63 million to the deserving writers and the bereaved family of the writers, says a press release.

This was stated Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture on the occasion of the delivery of the financial aid to writers by the PAL.

He said that in the current situation where the poor Laborers are facing problems, the deserving writers were also facing financial difficulties. Because of this situation and keeping in view the social distance, these 61.3 million financial aid have been released online.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the current epidemic has affected all walks of life, including the performance of government offices, but the special efforts of Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman, PAL, money is transferred directly to the accounts of the writers, this is an excellent step in this situation.