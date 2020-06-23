Info minister criticises KE for unannounced load-shedding

The way K-Electric (KE) has started unannounced load-shedding in the metropolis has made the lives of its people miserable.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this in a statement issued on Monday. Criticising the power utility, the information minister demanded that KE immediately end unannounced power cuts. He also slammed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Supply Company and demanded of them to immediately end unannounced load-shedding as it had been causing immense distress to the people.

“How can we convince the people not to go out of their houses unnecessarily during the time of the coronavirus pandemic when there is no electricity in their homes?" Shah asked.

He maintained that KE had assured the Sindh government that it would not carry out load-shedding during the lockdown regime. He, however, added that after numerous complaints of recent unannounced load-shedding, the Sindh chief minister would talk to KE about the problem.

The information minister said whenever the Sindh government made any suggestion regarding KE, the federal government immediately responded by saying that the Sindh government had no authority in this regard.

He also criticised the federal government for neglecting Sindh in its development budget. He said that after comparing the projects that had been included for Sindh in the federal budget to those for other provinces, it had become clear that Sindh had been neglected. He lamented that no federal minister was talking about this injustice to Sindh.

Shah said the media should ask the representatives of the federal government why Sindh had been ignored in the federal development budget and why they did not talk about the important issues of Sindh.