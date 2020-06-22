Man killed by wife’s relatives six years after free-will marriage

A man was killed by relatives of her wife after six years of his free-will marriage with the woman in Karachi’s Northern Bypass area on Sunday.

Shots fired by five injured two neighbours of the couple in Indus Town when they attempted to kidnap the woman, Sher Bano. However, the timely intervention of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police foiled the kidnapping bid, but unfortunately the woman’s husband, Siraj succumbed to his bullet injuries when he was being treated at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The couple, according to the police, contracted a free-will marriage about six years and they been living with their two daughters in Indus Town for the past three years. The woman told the police that her two cousins, namely Zahoor and Saifullah, and her brother-in-law, namely Hidayatullah, attacked their house. Altogether, there were five attackers.

According to SHO Shahid Hussain, as soon as they were informed about shots being fired in the area, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the crime scene. “When we reached the area, we saw some people forcibly taking a woman away with them,” SHO Hussain said.

“When the police tried to intercept them, the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to flee from the scene.” In retaliation, the police also fired and during the exchange of fire, the police arrested two of the suspects, while three of them managed to escape, he added.

The arrested suspects included Zahoor and Saifullah, the officer said, adding that the police also foiled the kidnapping bid of the woman. He said two residents of the area were wounded by the firing of the suspects. The officer said the woman’s husband breathed his last during treatment at the hospital. He that a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.