Minister, bureaucracy conspiring against varsities: PU teachers

LAHORE:Punjab University teachers have alleged that Higher Education Minister and bureaucracy are hatching conspiracies against progressing public sector universities and want to destroy them just like glorious government schools in the past.

They alleged that the provincial minister and bureaucracy wanted to reverse the progress made by the universities under an agenda in order to benefit some hidden elements.

According to a press release, they were expressing their views in a virtual conference organised by Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) on proposed public sector universities amendment act.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar said that apart from axing the autonomy of universities, the proposed amendment act was technically flawed and illogical. He said that PUASA strongly rejected the proposal of appointment of retired judge and bureaucrat as chairman of the syndicate. He said by destroying the public sector universities just like historical government schools having splendid past, the government wanted to deprive the poor students of quality education. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar take notice of the conspiracy and take action against those who wanted to destroy public sector universities.

Textbooks: The School Education Department (SED) Punjab Secretary has directed CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) to ensure distribution of textbooks to schools across the province by June 30. In a recent online meeting with CEOs of all 36 DEAs of Punjab, the secretary also took notice of fewer anti-dengue activities at public schools of seven districts and sought explanation from the CEOs. The districts include Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Vehari, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura and Okara.

IT course: Punjab IT Teachers Association has demanded the government restore the Chief Minister Basic IT Literacy Course project and release nine-month salaries of IT teachers. In a press release, Punjab IT Teachers Association representatives, including Aqeel Azad, Muhammad Imran, Malik Amanullah and others said that Chief Minister Basic IT Literacy Course project which was discontinued almost one and half years ago should be restored.