COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another seven lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 298 while as many as 525 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 13,970 on Thursday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that three male patients having over 60 years of age died of COVID-19 here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in town while four confirmed patients lost their lives due to the disease in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that not only the number of confirmed patients of the disease is on a continuous rise in this region of the country but also the number of active cases is showing a tremendous surge at least for the last two to three weeks.

To date a total of 13,970 patients have been tested positive from twin cities of which only 4,452 have so far recovered while on Thursday, there were a total of 9,220 active cases of COVID-19 in the twin cities where more than 26 areas have already been put under smart lockdown.

A total of 204 patients have so far died of the disease in Rawalpindi district from where as many as 130 new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 4333 of which 2013 have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Thursday, a total of 731 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in the district while as many as 1384 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.

According to Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary, a total of 7,500 persons belonging to the district were under quarantine at their homes on Thursday while to date, a total of 1,250 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period. Meanwhile, another 395 patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 9637 of which 2,439 have so far recovered while 94 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 6,713 on Thursday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.