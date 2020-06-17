Multan’s 43 residential areas likely to be sealed

MULTAN: The City District Administration has included 43 residential areas in the red zone in Multan and they will be sealed after final approval, it is learnt on Tuesday.

The administration has started reviewing numbers of reported cases form those areas but mapping of those areas had been completed. The deputy commissioner office had prepared a list of proposed lockdown areas but the matter would be finally decided after a meeting between district administration and the police.

The administration was reviewing the situation on a daily basis and the areas would be sealed where majority corona cases were reported or the corona outbreak was more rapid than the other areas.

A senior official shared the list of the areas that could be sealed in the coming days. The 43 residential areas included Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Rashidabad, Muslim Town, Bismillah Chowk, E Block, Gras Mandi, Bilal Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Multan Cantonment, Dolat Gate, Afghan Colony, New Multan Colony S Block, Wapda Colony, outside Delhi Gate, Sabzazar Colony, Nawabpur Road, Hassan Parwana and Jinnah Town. However, spokesperson for the City District Administration Asghar Khan ruled out sealing of residential areas and said it was not discussed at any level.