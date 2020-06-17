20% fee concession extended

Islamabad: The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority has extended 20 per cent fee concession to the students of private educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory during the closure of campuses due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a formal communication, the regulator told private schools and colleges that in the context of the current COVID-19 situation and its socioeconomic impact on the society at large, the policy for grant of 20 per cent fee concession had been extended till containment of COVID-19 subject to the timely fee payment).

It however said the earlier SOPs notified regarding prohibition of collection of advance fee would not be applicable to the final year students of O and A Levels i.e. 0-3 and A2 accordingly. The educational institutions could grant new admissions based on school leaving certificate.

The order was issued with the approval of the chairperson in pursuance of powers conferred upon under sections 4 and 5 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2013. "All private educational institutions operating in ICT are directed to ensure compliance without any failure. The contributions of private sector in provision of education and cooperation during the pandemic situation are highly appreciated," the order said.