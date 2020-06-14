close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Advertisement
Sabah
June 14, 2020

Rising corona cases worry Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Saturday called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal here to exchange views on the coronavirus pandemic and locust situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador expressed concern over the growing number of corona patients in

Pakistan and assured assistance of his country to rid Pakistan of the pandemic.

He said China would provide further sprayers and chemicals for elimination of locusts.

The chairman NDMA apprised the ambassador of the requirement of plasma machines in Pakistan and thanked the government and people of China for extending full cooperation in the hour of trial.

