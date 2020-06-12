tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aziza Jilani, wife of Syed Saleem Abbas Jilani, former defence minister and former chief secretary of Sindh and Balochistan, passed away on Thursday morning after a protracted illness. She was laid to rest in the Defence graveyard. Saleem Abbas Jilani has asked family members and friends to pray for the departed soul.