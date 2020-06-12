Case registered after Rangers attacked in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A day after the grenade attack on the Rangers vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified persons under the terrorism clause.

An FIR No 69/20 was registered at the CTD against two unidentified persons on behalf of a Rangers hawaldar, Muhammad Hussain of the Bhittai Rangers 72 Wing, who was injured in the grenade attack.

Besides multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including the sections 427, 186 and 324/34, the CTD also placed the sections of the anti-explosives law and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR.

The complainant stated in the FIR that two armed men riding a motorcycle attacked the Rangers vehicle by lobbing a hand grenade shortly after the driver, Abdul Rauf, stopped the vehicle near a petrol pump in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 to get air filled in its tyres from a puncture shop.

As a result of the attack, Hussain was slightly injured while the vehicle was also partially damaged. The attackers, of whom one was clad in shalwar kameez, managed to escape. The law enforcement agencies are trying to get clues about the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.