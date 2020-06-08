Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan criticises CM Sindh, Maulana Fazal

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said people are fed up with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah.

Chohan said as per Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah the provinces are autonomous for decisions on education, health, industry and business under the 18th Amendment. Now after surfacing corruption on coronavirus issue, he is trying to hide behind the federal government, the minister said.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was out of scene since long and now four months after the coronavirus he is thinking to call an all parties conference to pinpoint the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman took votes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan by showing pleasant dreams to simple people of the provinces. Fayyaz alleged that Fazal did not spend any single penny of the looted amount on the measures against the coronavirus.