University shortlisted for international award

LAHORE : In this time of uncertainty and pandemic situation, University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been shortlisted for workplace of the Year Award category by Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2020.

According to a press release, THE Awards Asia 2020 explores how universities continue to innovate and help the world navigate an uncertain future and also offers a major international platform to recognise outstanding leadership and institutional performance.

The virtual Awards Asia ceremony will take place during the Live Asia event on November 17, 2020 in Japan.

This initiative undertaken by the Office of Human Resource (OHR) at University of Management and Technology has effectively aided employee engagement, resulting in an improvement in the quality of work, and a higher retention rate.

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad dedicated this great achievement to the visionary leadership of late Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad whose dream was to lead UMT and bring it at a par with top international universities.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad also congratulated UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, DG Abid H.K Shirwani, the director Accreditation and Academic Quality Improvement Cell, head office of Human Resource, their team, deans/directors, the entire faculty and staff.