We lost a war we were winning -- all for the sake of a smart lockdown. Regrettably, Pakistan has now surpassed China in the number of Covid-19 cases. We had managed to contain the rise in cases, but the smart lockdown broke that control. Now the number of cases is growing rapidly and damaging lives. While shopping for Eid, most people disregarded the SOPs and failed to maintain social distancing. Now where are those who were in support of a smart lockdown and for reopening the markets? Where are those who said that we shall fellow SOPs, even in crowded public places? They appear to have vanished, as quickly as their starry-eyed predictions about social distancing in shopping malls. Our doctors were against a smart lockdown and even wept in press conferences, but nobody paid attention to them. We are now at the mercy of the virus.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana