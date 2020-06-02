Malik urges govt to impose army curfew for SOPs to check corona cases

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed grave concerns over increasing deaths and positive cases of coronavirus across the country and advised the government for imposing limited army curfew across the country for ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

“The government at the present has no other option except to impose a smart lockdown across the country to enforce SOPs to stop rapid increase of coronavirus,” he said. He said that sadly SOPs were violated before and during Eid days and due to this negative impacts are coming and will be felt heavier in Mid-June and July. Rehman Malik has appealed the people of Pakistan to take this deadly coronavirus seriously as they have to save themselves and nation by strictly following the standard SOPs.